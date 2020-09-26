Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday wished Manmohan Singh on his birthday and said that India today feels the absence of a prime minister who has depth like him. Gandhi added that Singh’s honesty was a source of inspiration for everyone.

Singh, a veteran Congress leader and former prime minister who ran a coalition government from 2004 to 2014, turned 88 on Saturday, according to the Hindustan Times.

“India feels the absence of a PM with the depth of Dr Manmohan Singh,” Gandhi tweeted, also making a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. “His honesty, decency and dedication are a source of inspiration for us all. Wishing him a very happy birthday and a lovely year ahead.”

The Congress also released a video to commemorate Singh’s achievements on the occasion of his birthday. “A dedicated leader’s primary aim is always to eradicate the worst evils that plague the society in the soonest and surest possible way,” the party tweeted. ‘Today, we celebrate former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh’s commitment towards the overall well-being of each Indian.”

Congress leader from Gujarat Hardik Patel wished Singh and praised his good governance policies and efforts to strengthen the economy during his tenure.

“Happy birthday to the great economist, former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh,” Patel tweeted in Hindi. “May God keep you healthy and provide longevity. Due to Dr. Saheb, the country was strengthened financially, today the public remembers the strong good governance of Manmohan Singh. Jai Ho.”

Modi also extended his birthday greetings to Singh and prayed for his health. “I pray to Almighty that he is blessed with a long and healthy life,” the prime minister tweeted.

Birthday greetings to Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray to Almighty that he is blessed with a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2020

