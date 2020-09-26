Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked where the United Nations was in the joint fight against the coronavirus pandemic. He was virtually addressing the United Nations General Assembly. The UN General Assembly is being held virtually for the first time, on its 75th anniversary.

“Over the last eight to nine months, the whole world has been battling the pandemic of the coronavirus,” Modi said. “Where is the United Nations in this joint fight against the pandemic? Where is its effective response?”

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 3.24 crore people and killed 9,87,679, according to Johns Hopkins University. The number of worldwide recoveries is more than 2.23 crore. India’s coronavirus count rose to 59,03,932 on Saturday, while the toll touched 93,379.

The prime minister’s speech is also expected to focus on a wide range of problems, from sustainable development to global peacekeeping efforts, climate change and terrorism, according to NDTV.

Unidentified officials had told NDTV earlier in the day that Modi’s speech would focus on a push for strengthening global action against terrorism. The officials said India will also appeal for more transparency in the process of listing and de-listing of terror entities and individuals by United Nations sanction committees.

India’s UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti had said earlier this month that Modi’s address to the United Nations would be “truly significant”.

On Friday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his speech to the UN General Assembly, accused India of trying to cement control in Kashmir, and called the Narendra Modi-led government a sponsor of hatred and prejudice against Islam.

Khan added that there could be no durable peace and stability in South Asia until the Kashmir dispute was resolved on the basis of international legitimacy. “Pakistan has always called for a peaceful solution,” he added. “To this end, India must rescind the measures it has instituted since August 5 in 2019, end its military siege and other gross human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Following this, First Secretary in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN Mijito Vinito walked out of the General Assembly hall in protest.

In response, India accused Islamabad of peddling “another litany of vicious falsehood, personal attacks, war mongering”. New Delhi said Pakistan’s only crowning glory was “70 years of terrorism, ethnic cleansing, majoritarian fundamentalism, and clandestine nuclear trade”.