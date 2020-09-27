India’s coronavirus tally reached 59,92,532 on Saturday, after the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported a rise of 88,600 cases in the last 24 hours. The toll rose by 1,124 to 94,503.

India now has 9,56,402 active cases. The country’s mortality rate is 1.61%.

The number of daily infections has been on the rise for weeks, as the country has opened up further to abate an economic crisis triggered by the lockdown that was imposed in March. Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned last week, days before they were due to be adjourned on October 1. More than two dozen MPs had tested positive for the virus, including several Union ministers.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 3.27 crore people and killed almost 1 million - the toll is currently at 9,92,984, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Several countries have seen a rise in new cases in recent days. France reported over 14,000 new cases, while there have been scattered protests against restrictions in a few places such as Marseilles, reported The Guardian. The US still has more cases than any other country, with 70.77 lakh cases so far.