Flight operations at Terminal 2 of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport will resume from October 1, more than six months after it was shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, PTI reported.

The Delhi International Airport Limited, which operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport, said flights will resume from T2 with 96 air traffic movements – 48 departures and 48 arrivals – on a daily basis from next month. It added that the number is expected to increase to 180 by end of October.

IndiGo will operate all its flights with series code between 6E2000 and 6E2999 from Terminal 2 when operations start. Entire flight operations of GoAir will be conducted from the same terminal. “About 27 counters – 16 for IndiGo and 11 for GoAir – have been created to cater to passengers of respective flights,” the airport operator said in a statement.

Presently, flights at the Delhi airport are operational from the T3 terminal. IndiGo operates 105 domestic flights from this terminal, Mint reported.

“As the capacities grow, operations from Terminal 2 will also allow adequate space to maintain social distancing guidelines while providing a safe and hassle-free travel experience,” said Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, IndiGo’s chief operating officer and president.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said that flight operations were gradually improving since the nationwide lockdown in March. “1,48,773 domestic passengers on 1431 flights and total footfalls of 2,98,725 on September 27, 2020, are healthy indicators of how civil aviation operations in India are slowly and confidently moving towards pre-Covid numbers,” he tweeted.

While domestic flights resumed in India from May 25, the ban imposed on international flights has been in place for more than five months. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation barred international flights from March 23. Last month, ban was extended till September 30.

However, flights under the Vande Bharat Mission, for repatriation of Indians, and those under bilateral agreements with other countries continue to operate.