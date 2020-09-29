The toll from floods in Assam this year rose to 119 on Monday as one more death was reported from Nagaon district, according to a bulletin from the state’s Disaster Management Authority. Assam is presently hit by the third wave of floods, which has affected 3,17,977 lakh people across 13 districts.

Another person had died in Kampur area of Nagaon district on Sunday, according to Hindustan Times.

The floods have affected Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Kamrup, Morigaon, Hojai, Nagaon, Majuli, Jorhat, Sibsagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and West Karbi Anglong districts of the state.

Nagaon is the worst-hit district in Assam with over 1.98 lakh affected people, followed by Morigaon (36,449), Kamrup (25,145), Dhemaji (14,142) and Lakhimpur (12,486).

The floods have also damaged 13,463 hectares of cultivated land, the bulletin said. As many as 389 villages have been affected.

The government is operating 13 relief camps and distribution centres in four districts. Two of the camps have been set up in Nagaon, where 117 people have taken shelter.

The Central Water Commission said that Brahmaputra river was flowing above the danger mark at Nematighat and Tezpur areas, according to Hindustan Times. Jia Bharali and Kopili rivers also crossed the red mark at three places.

Meghalaya has also witnessed heavy rain over the past few days. On Monday, East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the people killed in rain-related incidents, according to The Shillong Times.