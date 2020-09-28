One person has died and more than 2.25 lakh people across 219 villages in Assam have been affected due to a new wave of floods in the state. Incessant rainfall over the past few days triggered the fresh wave – the third this year.

The death was reported from Nagaon district on Saturday. So far, 118 people have died due to flood-related incidents in Assam, PTI reported.

According to a bulletin by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, the fresh wave of floods has affected Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nagaon, Majuli, West Karbi Anglong, Sibsagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts. The Brahmaputra river was flowing above the danger level in Jorhat and Sonitpur, while the river Jia Bharali was above the dangerous level in Sonitpur and Kopili river in Nagaon.

A total of 9,948 hectares of crop was submerged, the bulletin said. As many as 43 relief centres have been opened in Nagaon, West Karbi Anglong and Tinsukia districts. Floodwaters have damaged 13 roads in Morigaon district, four in Nagaon and two in West Karbi Anglong.