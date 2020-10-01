Days after the Hathras gangrape, another Dalit woman died in Uttar Pradesh after two men allegedly raped her in Balrampur district, PTI reported on Wednesday. The police said the accused took the woman to a doctor after raping her, but when her condition deteriorated, they sent her home.

Two men, identified as Shahid and Sahil, have been arrested, according to The Indian Express. They had called the woman to their place “on the pretext of friendship”, an officer told the newspaper.

Balrampur Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma said the incident happened in the Gaisari area of the district. “The woman’s family members said she worked at a private firm,” he told The Indian Express. “On Tuesday, she did not return till late night. When they tried to contact her on phone, they could not reach her.”

Verma added that later in the night, the woman returned on a rickshaw, with glucose drips attached to her arm. “ She was rushed to a hospital, but died on the way,” he said.

“In the complaint, the family members have alleged that two youth raped the girl and then took her to a doctor,” Verma said. “When her condition deteriorated, instead of taking her to a hospital, they sent her home. We have arrested both the accused.” He added that a first information report was registered and further investigation was underway.

The woman’s mother said the 22-year-old was abducted while on her way to work in the morning, according to NDTV. When she failed to return in time, the family had approached the police.

“The men had injected her with some substance due to which she lost consciousness,” the mother added. “Then they raped her... They broke her back, they broke her limbs. When my child returned, she could barely stand or speak.”

The mother said that after returning, her daughter complained of burning pain in her stomach. “The doctor at the local hospital said her condition was serious and advised that she be taken to Lucknow,” she added. “But she died when we were near Balrampur town.”

20-year-old allegedly rapes minor in Azamgarh

A 20-year-old man allegedly raped an eight-year-old girl in a village in Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh, the police said on Wednesday, PTI reported. Azamgarh Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh said the accused, identified as Danish, was arrested.

The accused, who was a neighbour of the girl’s family in Jiyanpur area, took her on the pretext of taking her for a bath and raped her, the police said, quoting from the complaint filed by the girl’s mother.

When the child returned from the neighbour’s house, she was in pain and bleeding, the police added. The girl was was taken to hospital where her condition is stated to be serious, they said.