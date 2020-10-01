The maintenance of vehicular documents, including driving licence, will be done through an online portal from Thursday, PTI reported. This is part of the changes notified by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The government said the changes will help in better enforcement of traffic rules in India and will stop harassment of drivers.

After the passing of Motor Vehicles Amendment act 2019, rules were drafted. In this regard, to make roads safer, a portal shall record the disqualification/revocation of the driving license to keep the behaviour of rash drivers in check. #SadakSurakshaJeevanRaksha pic.twitter.com/ScCSO5pJA4 — Office Of Nitin Gadkari (@OfficeOfNG) September 29, 2020

Here are the changes in motor vehicle rules from today: