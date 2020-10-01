New motor vehicle rules to come into effect from today, here’s all you need to know
Vehicular documents found validated through electronic means shall not be demanded in physical forms for inspection.
The maintenance of vehicular documents, including driving licence, will be done through an online portal from Thursday, PTI reported. This is part of the changes notified by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019.
The government said the changes will help in better enforcement of traffic rules in India and will stop harassment of drivers.
Here are the changes in motor vehicle rules from today:
- Vehicular documents found validated through electronic means shall not be demanded in physical forms for inspection. This includes driving license, registration certificate, insurance documents, etc. The documents can be uploaded on DigiLocker or m-Parivahan.
- Details of driving licences disqualified or revoked by the licensing authority will be recorded and updated chronologically in the online portal. The behaviour of the driver will also be monitored.
- The records maintained on the portal will have date and time-stamp of inspection, identity of the police officer in uniform to avoid unwarranted harassment of drivers and to avoid re-checking or inspection of vehicles.
- E-challans will be issued on the portal.
- Mobile phones can be only used for route navigation in such a manner that it shall not disturb the concentration of the driver.