Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap appeared before the Mumbai Police on Thursday for questioning in a rape case, The Indian Express reported.

Officials from Versova police station issued the summons to Kashyap, who lives in Andheri (West). The summons were issued after the actor who accused him claimed that the police had showed a lack of urgency in investigating her complaint.

In a first information report registered last week, the actor had accused Kashyap of wrongfully confining her and raping her. She told police that the incident occurred in 2013.

The complainant also told the police that Kashyap “misbehaved” with three other actors, a claim all three of them denied. Kashyap has denied the allegations too.

On September 27, the actor and her lawyer had visited the Versova police station to demand that the complaint be investigated on priority. She also threatened to start a hunger strike unless police arrested Kashyap immediately.

On September 28, she met Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale. The Union minister had announced that his Republican Party of India would launch a protest if Kashyap was not arrested within a week. On September 29, the complainant met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

“These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest,” Kashyap said in a statement released through his lawyer Priyanka Khimani. “It is sad that a social movement as important as #MeToo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination. Fictitious allegations of this nature seriously undermine the movement and seek to unconscionably trade upon the pain and trauma of actual victims of sexual harassment and abuse.”