West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party leader Anupam Hazra, who had threatened to hug Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee if he contracted Covid-19, has tested positive for the contagion, PTI reported on Friday.

Health officials said Hazra was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata. He had complained of uneasiness and his samples were tested for coronavirus, the report of which returned positive, an official added.

On September 28, the Trinamool Congress filed a case against Hazra for his remarks. The complaint against Hazra was filed by Trinamool Congress’s Refugee Cell at the Siliguri police station in Darjeeling. The party accused Hazra of making insulting remarks against the head of a state and sough action against him for maligning a woman public figure.

Hazra had made the remarks at a public event in Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district on Sunday evening, while criticising Banerjee for the way she was handling the health crisis.

“Our workers are fighting a bigger enemy than corona,” he had said. “They are fighting Mamata Banerjee. When they [BJP cadres] have been able to fight it out against Mamata Banerjee without a mask, they think they can also fight against Covid-19 without wearing a mask. I have decided that if I get infected by the coronavirus, then I will go and hug Mamata Banerjee.”

West Bengal has so far reported 2,60,324 cases the coronavirus, including 2,28,755 recoveries and 5,017 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

