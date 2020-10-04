Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Saturday said that their investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was vindicated by the findings of the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, PTI reported. The medical board of the AIIMS said the actor died by suicide and ruled out all theories of murder.

Singh said that the police had submitted the inquiry report to the Supreme Court and only six persons – the investigating officer, a senior police inspector, deputy commissioner of police, commissioner of police, advocate general of the state and the judge – had seen it.

“Without knowing anything about our investigation and without having seen our report, some vested interests criticised our investigation,” he said. “We all stand vindicated by these findings of AIIMS.”

Singh maintained that the inquiry by the city police in the case was professional, adding that the doctors of Cooper Hospital, who conducted the postmortem, had also performed their job thoroughly. “The [Supreme] court didn’t find any fault with our investigation,” he added.

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14, in what the Mumbai Police said was a case of suicide. The Central Bureau of Investigation had taken over the inquiry from the Bihar Police in an abetment to suicide case filed by the actor’s father KK Singh in Patna against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family.

After a drug angle emerged in the case, the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty for their alleged role in procuring drugs for Rajput. The agency described Rhea Chakraborty as an “active member of a drug syndicate”.

On Saturday, a panel of doctors at AIIMS examined Singh’s autopsy reports based on the 20% viscera sample available with them. The forensic agencies have examined a laptop, two hard disks, a canon camera and two mobile phones as part of the investigation. The panel had concurred with the opinion of the Mumbai hospital, which had conducted the postmortem. The Mumbai hospital’s autopsy report had found “asphyxia due to hanging” as the cause of the actor’s death.

Last week, Rajput’s lawyer, Vikas Singh, had claimed that a doctor on the AIIMS panel had also told him that the actor was strangled to death. But Sudhir Gupta, the head of forensics team had refuted the claim, saying the panel had not submitted its final findings to the CBI.