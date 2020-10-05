Coronavirus: India’s total count goes up to 66.23 lakh, toll stands at 1.02 lakh
Donald Trump was criticised for endangering lives after he stepped out of the hospital to greet supporters.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 3.50 crore people and killed 10,36,095, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.17 am: India’s coronavirus count rises to 66,23,815 as the country reports 74,422 new cases in the last 24 hours. India’s toll goes up by 903 to 1,02,685. So far, more than 55 lakh people have recovered from the virus in India. The recovery rate is around 84% now.
9.14 am: US health experts criticise Trump’s “stunt” of waving at supporters. “Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential ‘drive-by’ just now has to be quarantined for 14 days,” says James Phillips, chief of disaster medicine at George Washington University. “They might get sick. They may die. For political theatre. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theatre. This is insanity.”
8.59 am: Mexico’s confirmed coronavirus cases rises to 7,61,665 with 3,712 new cases while the toll stands at 79,088.
8.58 am: India has exceeded 140 tests per day per million population as advised by the World Health Organisation by nearly 6 times, says the health ministry.
8.57 am: No new case was reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours. The state’s tally stands at 2,120 including 313 active cases.
8.55 am: United States President Donald Trump, who had tested positive for coronavirus last week, on Sunday stepped out of the hospital in his car to wave at supporters, reports AP. It’s been a very interesting journey,” Trump says in the video posted on Twitter. “I learned a lot about Covid. I learned it by really going to school. This is the real school.” Trump could be discharged on Monday, according to his doctors.