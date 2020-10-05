India’s coronavirus count rose to 66,23,815 on Monday, as the country reported 74,422 new cases in the last 24 hours. India’s toll rose by 903 to 1,02,685. So far, more than 55 lakh people have recovered from the virus in India. The recovery rate is 84.34%. The Union health ministry said that India crossed a landmark milestone as active cases continued to be less than 10 lakh for 14 consecutive days.
The World Health Organization said that around 10% of the global population may have been infected by the coronavirus. “It varies depending on country, it varies from urban to rural, it varies depending on groups,” the organization’s top Emergency Expert Mike Ryan said, according to Reuters. “But what it does mean is that the vast majority of the world remains at risk. We are now heading into a difficult period. The disease continues to spread.”
The Ministry of Education released guidelines for reopening schools in a graded manner from October 15. It said that students will attend schools only with the written consent of parents and attendance norms will be flexible. The schools have also been asked to set up task forces to take responsibility for hygiene and emergency situations.
The Supreme Court ordered the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India to place on record the KV Kamath Committee recommendations on debt restructuring, necessitated due to the economic stress caused by the pandemic. The court also said the Centre’s affidavit on waiving “interest on interest” on loans up to Rs 2 crore was not satisfactory and must be submitted again.
The Ministry of Finance on Sunday said that India may have crossed the peak of the coronavirus pandemic in September as cases had declined, while tests were increased during a 14-day period. It, however, cautioned that the pandemic was from over.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, meanwhile, said that the government’s target was to receive and utilise 40 to 50 crore coronavirus vaccines, covering approximately 20 to 25 crore of the country’s population. Vardhan said that frontline workers will be given priority during vaccinations.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi renewed his attack on the Narendra Modi-led government over its handling of the coronavirus crisis. “He [Modi] said we will win the battle against COVID19 in 22 days,” Gandhi was quoted as saying by ANI. “Have 22 days passed? If we were to win this battle in that much time then why are we wearing masks today and hiding our faces?”
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur went into self-isolation for three days, after a Bharatiya Janata Party legislator he recently came in contact with tested positive for the coronavirus.
A World Health Organization survey said that the pandemic has disrupted or halted mental health services in 93% of countries worldwide, even as the demand for them continued to increase.
The global coronavirus count crossed 3.52 crore and the toll rose to 10,38,027, according to Johns Hopkins University. The number of recoveries reached 2,45,45,482.