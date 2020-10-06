Hathras rape protests: Supreme Court to consider plea for court-monitored inquiry today
Adityanath accused political opponents of attempting to conspire against his government by ‘trying to lay a foundation for caste and communal riots’.
The Supreme Court will on Tuesday consider a plea seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation or a Special Investigation Team inquiry monitored by sitting or retired judges into the gangrape of a 20-year-old Dalit woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath, who is facing continued criticism over the law and order situation in the state, had on Saturday ordered a CBI inquiry in the case. The woman’s family had demanded a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry, saying the state’s SIT was “hand in glove” with the accused.
On Monday, Adityanath accused the Bharatiya Janata Party’s political opponents of attempting to conspire against it by “trying to lay a foundation for caste and communal riots through international funding”.
The remarks came after nationwide anger and protests to demand justice for the family of the Dalit woman who died on September 29 after brutal torture and gangrape by four upper-caste Thakur men in Hathras. The four men have been arrested.
But the sequence of events – with the woman’s body being hastily cremated, and the administration’s denial that this was a caste-based crime – has evoked shock and outrage across the country.
Live updates
8.02 am: Members of the upper-caste Thakur community in Hathras accused the woman and her family of falsely blaming the four men who were arrested after her statement, NDTV reports. They criticised Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad for asking for a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry and demanded a CBI probe, which has been recommended by the Adityanath government.
“Do you not have faith in the CBI?” He [Chandrashekhar Azad] does not trust the CBI, has come here to do politics,” a Thakur man said. “Just let us meet him once then we will make sure he does [trust the CBI],” a man shouts in one of the videos, surrounded by policemen who simply watch him.
7.54 am: The workers of the Congress party and activists of the Bhim Army clashed in Janjgir-Champa district of Chhattisgarh on Monday, during a protest to demand justice for the woman, the Hindustan Times reports. The clashes erupted after Bhim Army members started shouting slogans against Congress members, the police said.
“Congress workers were protesting against Hathras case. Meanwhile, Bhim Army members went there and started sloganeering against them, leading to the clash. Later police dispersed them,” said Lakhesh Kevat, Station House Officer of Kotwali police station while talking to the media.
7.48 am: Four people, said to have links with alleged radical group Popular Front of India and an associate outfit, were arrested in Mathura on Monday while they were on their way to Hathras from Delhi, PTI reports, quoting the police.
The police said the four were taken into custody at Mathura’s Math toll plaza where the police were checking vehicles after receiving a tip off that some “suspicious people” were on their way to Hathras from Delhi.
7.45 am: The Supreme Court today will consider a plea seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation or a Special Investigation Team inquiry monitored by sitting or retired judges into the gangrape of a 20-year-old Dalit woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district.
