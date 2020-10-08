Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Wednesday said the Donald Trump administration has “forfeited” the right to re-election because of its response to the coronavirus pandemic. During the first and only vice-presidential debate at the Kingsbury Hall in Salt Lake City, Utah, Harris accused the Trump administration of “covering up” the seriousness of the outbreak.

“They knew and they covered it up,” said Harris. “They minimised the seriousness of it. The president said ‘you’re on one side of the ledger if you wear a mask, you’re on the other side if you don’t’. They still don’t have a plan, well Joe Biden does.” Biden is the Democratic presidential nominee.

The United States has for months been and remains the country worst-hit by the coronavirus, with over 75 lakh cases and more than 2 lakh deaths.

Harris accused the White House of not taking action despite knowing the risks of Covid-19. “The president said it was a hoax,” she said. “They minimised the seriousness of it. The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country.”

Harris, when asked if she would take the vaccine shot, said she will be the first in line if experts like Dr Anthony Fauci say they should take it. “But if Donald Trump tells us we should take it? I’m not taking it,” she added.

US Vice President Mike Pence, on the other hand, tried to defend the administration’s response. “From the very first day Donald Trump has put the health of Americans first,” he said. “[Trump] did what no other president had ever done - suspended all travel from China, the second largest economy in the world.” He claimed that Trump’s decision saved hundreds of thousands of lives.

