Coronavirus: EC reduces number of ‘star campaigners’ for Bihar elections
Narendra Modi will launch an awareness campaign to promote Covid-19 appropriate behaviour ahead of the upcoming festival and winter season.
The Election Commission has reduced the maximum number of “star campaigners” for recognised parties in the Bihar elections from 40 to 30, reports PTI. For unrecognised registered political parties, the maximum number of star campaigners has been slashed from 20 to 15.
India’s coronavirus tally rose to 67,57,131 with 72,048 new cases on Wednesday. The country’s toll now stands at 1,04,555 after 986 additional deaths in the last 24 hours. India’s recovery and fatality rates are 85.02% and 1.55%, respectively.
The global coronavirus count crossed 3.60 crore and the toll rose to 10,54,609, according to Johns Hopkins University. The number of recoveries crossed 2.51 crore.
Live updates
8.52 am: Prime Minister Modi tweets that we need to “continue the momentum and protect our citizens from the virus”.
8.40 am: Top US vaccine expert and whistleblower Rick Bright resigns from federal government, reports CNN.
8.34 am: US President Donald Trump describes getting coronavirus as a blessing in disguise. In a video message, he tells the citizens that he will get them the same medicine that cured him for free. “I want everybody to be given the same treatment as your president because I feel great,” he adds. “I feel like perfect. So, I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it. This was a blessing in disguise.”
8.31 am: The White House being sanitised.
8.30 am: Kerala ministers MM Mani and KT Jaleel test positive. While Mani has been admitted to a hospital, Jaleel is under observation at his official residence.
8.28 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch an awareness campaign today to promote Covid-19 appropriate behaviour ahead of the upcoming festival and winter season, reports Hindustan Times.
8.25 am: Here are the top updates from Wednesday
- Kerala recorded more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases today, the highest single-day count for the state so far. Four districts reported over 1,000 cases – Kozhikode (1,576), Malappuram (1,350), Ernakulam (1,201) and Thiruvananthapuram (1,182). Meanwhile, five other districts recorded more than 500 cases. The total number of infections rose to 2,51,405. The toll increased to 906 with 22 more deaths. State Power Minister MM Mani also tested positive for the infection.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all the weekly markets in the Capital will now be allowed to operate. So far, only two markets per zone were allowed to function. A health bulletin released by the Delhi government showed that the coronavirus positivity rate in the city has fallen below 5%. The rate stood at 4.9%, which is the lowest in more than 100 days.
- The number of people recovered has exceeded those with active infection by more than 48 lakh, said the Union Health Ministry. “The national recovery rate has jumped past 85% today with the continuous streak of high number of recovered cases being reported in the past few weeks,” said the ministry in a statement. “The recovered cases have exceeded the new confirmed again during the past 24 hours.”
- The World Bank praised the efforts to check the spread of the coronavirus in Mumbai’s Dharavi area, which is one of the world’s largest slums. It said that the success stemmed from a combination of community involvement, customised solutions and perseverance.
- US Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden said he is against participating in his second debate with Donald Trump if the president still suffers from the coronavirus. The first of the three presidential debates between Biden and Trump was held on September 29. The second debate is scheduled for October 15 in Miami and the final one on October 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.
