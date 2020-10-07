Coronavirus: India’s tally rises to 67.57 lakh with over 72,000 fresh infections
Karnataka has made testing stricter as Bengaluru reported over 5,000 cases in a day for the first time.
India’s coronavirus tally rose to 67,57,131 with 72,048 new cases on Wednesday. The country’s toll now stands at 1,04,555 after 986 additional deaths in the last 24 hours. India’s recovery and fatality rates are 85.02% and 1.55%, respectively.
Bengaluru on Tuesday reported over 5,000 cases in a day for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began. The capital city also has nearly half of the total active cases in Karnataka. The state government issued making testing stricter. “All individuals who are identified for Covid-19 test by the government shall get tested so that the spread of the disease can be contained and lives can be said,” read the order.
The global coronavirus count crossed 3.56 crore and the toll rose to 10,47,838, according to Johns Hopkins University. The number of recoveries crossed 2.48 crore.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.03 am: Mizoram’s tally rises to 2,148 with 20 fresh infections.
9.02 am: Ladakh reports 79 new cases in the last 24 hours.
9.01 am: As many as 8,22,71,654 samples were tested in India on Tuesday, says the Indian Council of Medical Research.
8.57 am: Donald Trump criticises FDA vaccine rules.
8.56 am: Brazil registers 41,906 new cases of Covid-19, the highest number for a single day since September 11, says the health ministry.
8.55 am: Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden says he is against participating in his second debate with Donald Trump if the president still suffers from coronavirus. The first of the three presidential debates between Biden and Trump was held on September 29. The second debate is scheduled for October 15 in Miami and the final one on October 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.
8.54 am: Stephen Miller, a top aide to US President Donald Trump, tested positive. “Over the last five days I have been working remotely and self-isolating, testing negative every day through yesterday,” reads Miller’s statement. “Today, I tested positive for Covid-19 and am in quarantine.”
With this, at least 10 White House staffers have been infected by the virus.
8.52 am: A tweet by United States President Donald Trump was once again red-flagged as he downplayed the seriousness of the coronavirus and compared it with the flu. Twitter put a warning on the tweet, saying it included potentially misleading information.
Also read
Twitter flags Donald Trump’s tweet comparing coronavirus with flu
8.45 am: Here are the top updates from Tuesday
- India’s coronavirus count rose to 66,85,083 with 61,267 new cases on Tuesday. The toll increased by 884 to 1,03,569. So far, more than 55 lakh people have recovered from the infection. The Union health ministrysaid at a press briefing that the number of new recoveries have been more than new cases over the last two weeks.
- The Union health ministry released guidelines for festive celebrations amid the coronavirus crisis. The events are permitted only outside containment zones. The guidelines also mandate the provision of ambulances at venues. Earlier in the day, the guidelines for cinema halls and multiplexes, which are scheduled to open from October 15, were released. The halls are permitted to operate at 50% capacity so as to adhere to physical distancing norms.
- World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesussaid that a vaccine against the coronavirus may be ready by the end of this year. “We will need vaccines and there is hope that by the end of this year we may have a vaccine,” he said, according to Reuters. “There is hope.”
- The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that scientists believe smaller droplets and particles from coronavirus-positive patients can infect others in enclosed spaces with poor ventilation even when a six-feet distance is maintained. The health body added that Covid-19 can spread through the virus lingering in the air, sometimes for hours, acknowledging experts’ concerns about airborne transmission.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwalsaid that the Capital is past the peak of the second wave of Covid-19, and said the situation has been controlled to a large extent.
- Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said he has tested positive for the coronavirus. “My Covid-19 report has come back positive,” he said in a video on Twitter. “I don’t have any symptoms such as fever, but since the report is positive, I am self-isolating. I advise those who have met me in the last to get themselves tested.” Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu also tested positive for the infection. On Monday, he shared a stage with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, state ministers and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh at a rally at Sangrur, Punjab.
- The global coronavirus count crossed 3.55 crore and the toll rose to 10,45,390, according to Johns Hopkins University. The number of recoveries crossed 2.47 crore.