Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan died on Thursday, his son Chirag Paswan confirmed. He was 74 years old. He underwent a heart surgery on October 4.

“Papa, now you are not in this world but wherever you are, I know you are always with me,” the tweet said. “Miss you Papa.”

पापा....अब आप इस दुनिया में नहीं हैं लेकिन मुझे पता है आप जहां भी हैं हमेशा मेरे साथ हैं।

Miss you Papa... pic.twitter.com/Qc9wF6Jl6Z — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 8, 2020

He was the Cabinet Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the Narendra Modi-led government. Ram Vilas Paswan was also the chief of the Lok Janshakti Party, which has a base in Bihar.

Paswan started his political career as a member of Samyukta Socialist Party and was elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 1969. Later, he joined Lok Dal in 1974, and became its general secretary. He entered the Lok Sabha in 1977, on a Janata Party ticket from the Hajipur constituency. He was re-elected in 1980, 1989, 1996 and 1998, 1999, 2004, and 2014.

In 2000, Paswan formed the Lok Janshakti Party, which is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre. However, his party had been part of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance from 2004 to 2009. Under the UPA government, he served as the Minister of Chemicals, Fertilizers and Steel.