The body of Union minister and Lok Janashakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan was taken to his residence in Delhi from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Friday. He died on Thursday at the age of 74.

Leaders across parties paid their tributes to Paswan. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among those who visited Paswan’s residence.

Earlier in the day, Paswan’s son, Chirag Paswan, and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan were among those at AIIMS, according to NDTV. The national flags at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament were flown at half-mast in memory of the minister.

The cremation will take place in Patna on Saturday. Home ministry officials said a state funeral will be accorded to Paswan and the national flag will fly at half-mast in Delhi and state capitals as a mark of respect.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays last respects to Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan at the latter's residence.



The LJP leader passed away yesterday. pic.twitter.com/b6Hd5U0RDw — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2020

Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader #RamVilasPaswan at the latter's residence. pic.twitter.com/9EPmjfcyLO — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2020

Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader #RamVilasPaswan at the latter's residence. pic.twitter.com/6YpkbrBsFx — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2020

PASSING AWAY OF UNION CONSUMER AFFAIRS MINISTER

SHRI RAM VILAS PASWAN JI

WHO HAD BEEN ACTIVE POLITICS FOR MORE THAN 5DECADES

ONE OF COUNTRY'S MOST NOTED DALIT LEADER



MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE

MY SINCEREST CONDOLENCES TO FAMILY,RELATIVES & ALL THOSE WORKED WITH HIM



OM SHANTI🧖 pic.twitter.com/IIGObGe85g — BHARATH KUMAR IPS (SEWAK) (@INDIANPUBLICSER) October 9, 2020

I am extremely saddened to learn about the demise of political stalwart Shri Ram Vilas Paswan ji. His contribution towards the upliftment of the downtrodden will always be remembered.

May his soul find eternal peace.

My condolences to his family and followers.

Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/MaCZYhZNvT — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) October 8, 2020

Paswan was the Cabinet Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the Narendra Modi-led government. He was also the chief of the Lok Janshakti Party, which has a base in Bihar.

Paswan started his political career as a member of Samyukta Socialist Party and was elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 1969. Later, he joined Lok Dal in 1974, and became its general secretary. He entered the Lok Sabha in 1977, on a Janata Party ticket from the Hajipur constituency. He was re-elected in 1980, 1989, 1996 and 1998, 1999, 2004, and 2014.

In 2000, Paswan formed the Lok Janshakti Party, which is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre. However, his party had been part of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance from 2004 to 2009. Under the UPA government, he served as the Minister of Chemicals, Fertilisers and Steel.