The domestic stock markets made gains on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India left repo rate unchanged at 4% and retained its “accommodative” monetary policy stance.

At its highest, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 386 points to 40,568.91, while the NSE Nifty 50 crossed 11,900. This is the highest intra-day levels recorded since February 20, according to NDTV.

At 1.15 pm, the Sensex was trading 266.33 points up at 40,449, while the Nifty 50 continued to be at 11,893 after gaining 59 points. Explaining the gains, analysts said the central bank’s status quo on policy rates was in line with market expectations.

Among the top gainers on Sensex were HDFC, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Bajaj Finance. Banking and financial services shares witnessed strong buying interest after the RBI’s announcement on additional liquidity for the system. Financial services, private bank and PSU bank indices rose 1.4% to 2.4% each.

The central bank announced on-tap Targeted Long-Term Repo Operations with tenors of up to three years for a total amount of up to Rs 1 lakh crore at a floating rate linked to the policy repo rate. “The scheme will be available up to March 31, 2021 with flexibility with regard to enhancement of the amount and period after a review of the response to the scheme,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.