India on Friday successfully test-fired “Rudram” anti-radiation missile onto a radiation target located on Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha. The missile was launched from Sukhoi SU-30 MKI fighter aircraft.

In a statement, the Centre said “Rudram”, which is the country’s first indigenous anti-radiation missile, hit the radiation target with pinpoint accuracy. The missile was developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation.

“The missile is integrated on SU-30 MKI fighter aircraft as the launch platform, having capability of varying ranges based on launch conditions,” the Centre said. “It has INS-GPS [Inertial Navigation System] navigation with Passive Homing Head for the final attack.”

#WATCH: 'Rudram’ Anti-Radiation Missile fired from a Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft off the east coast.



The missile, developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation, was test-fired successfully today and is the country’s first indigenous Anti Radiation missile for IAF. pic.twitter.com/qVDT3gdqEN — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2020

The Passive Homing Head can detect, classify and engage targets over a wide band of frequencies as programmed, making the missile “a potent weapon for Indian Air Force for Suppression of Enemy Air Defence effectively from large stand-off ranges”, the statement added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation and other stakeholders for the successful launch.

“The New Generation Anti-Radiation Missile (Rudram-1) which is India’s first indigenous anti-radiation missile developed by DRDO for Indian Air Force was tested successfully today at ITR, Balasore,” he tweeted. “Congratulations to DRDO and other stakeholders for this remarkable achievement.”