The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday took over the inquiry into the Hathras gangrape case from the Uttar Pradesh Police, ANI reported. The case has triggered shock and anger across the country.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath had recommended CBI probe in the case on October 3 amid mounting pressure and protests.

On September 14, four upper-caste Thakur men had tortured and raped the Dalit woman. She died on September 29, a day after being moved to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. She had suffered multiple fractures and other serious injuries, and was left paralysed. The four men have been arrested.

In the events that followed, the Uttar Pradesh government forcibly cremated the body of the woman even as her family was detained in their home by the police, with the aim to stop the incident from becoming a focus of protests.

The case has become emblematic of the caste-based sexual violence faced by Dalit women in the state. As per the latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau, nearly ten Dalit women are raped every day in the country, with Uttar Pradesh topping the figures.

Despite initial medical reports pointing to sexual assault, the Uttar Pradesh government has repeatedly denied a rape had taken place at all. Some Bharatiya Janata Party leaders even alleged that the woman and one of accused were in a relationship.