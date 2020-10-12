Actor Rhea Chakraborty has filed a complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation against one of her neighbours for making “patently false and bogus allegations”, the Hindustan Times reported on Monday. In her complaint, Chakraborty has said that the false allegations “misled the investigation” into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Dimple Thawani had claimed that Rajput had dropped Chakraborty to her house in his car on June 13, the day before he died. Chakraborty in her complaint to the CBI said such a statement was “utterly false”. She added: “... said conduct makes a prima facie case punishable... with imprisonment for a minimum of seven years.” She said Thawani made the allegations on Republic TV channel “without any basis”.

Thawani had reportedly failed to substantiate her claim when the CBI team recorded her statement on Sunday, according to NDTV. The agency then warned her against spreading false information.

Chakraborty has also complained against “media channels [that] carried false and bogus stories without any material to substantiate... to achieve their own ends”, according to NDTV.

Last week, the Bombay High Court had granted bail to Chakraborty in a drug case related to actor Rajput’s death, Live Law reported. She has been accused of procuring drugs for the late actor. The Narcotics Control Bureau had called her as an “active member of a drug syndicate”. She was arrested on September 8.

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14, in what the Mumbai Police said was a case of suicide. On October 3, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences panel, which was in-charge of examining his autopsy reports, had ruled out that the actor was murdered and confirmed he died by suicide.

The case is already being looked into by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate. Several high-profile actors, including Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, have also been questioned in the drugs case.