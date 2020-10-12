Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that no consensus had been arrived with the states on the ways to make up for the shortfall in the Goods and Services Tax collection due to the coronavirus crisis.

She made the announcement after the Goods and Services Tax Council met to discuss the deadlock over the shortfall.

The finance minister said that the Centre cannot afford to borrow at the present time. “Increased borrowed costs is not something we can afford at a time when India is looking at more money to invest and to borrow to do business,” she was was quoted as saying by ANI. “The impact would not be as severe if states were to borrow.”

