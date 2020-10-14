Heavy rain disrupted life in Hyderabad on Wednesday, causing severe waterlogging in several areas and submerging low-lying places. Traffic was also disrupted in several parts of the city.

At least nine people, including children, were killed in Hyderabad late on Tuesday after a wall collapsed due to the rain. The city has been receiving incessant downpour over the last three days. Hyderabad recorded 191.8 millimetres of rain in 24 hours till 8:30 am on Wednesday, according to The Indian Express. This is the highest rainfall that the city has received in month of October since 1903.

Videos on social media also showed cars being swept away by fast-flowing water in the city as locals called for help.

Unbelievable scenes as cars, even heavy vehicles, are like free floating objects just carried by the force of water; this one recd as a forward, said to be from Green Park Colony #Saroornagar #HyderabadRains @ndtv @ndtvindia #FloatingInHyderabad pic.twitter.com/Go4dBVmGaT — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) October 13, 2020

Trees were uprooted in several places and there were reports of power outages.

Everywhere road blocks because of trees getting uprooted, power outages because lines got snapped #HyderabadRains @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/hpIP8COwO2 — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) October 14, 2020

In Hyderabad’s Barkas area, a man was washed away by the turbulent floodwater. A video shows the man trying to hold on to a pole as people around him shout for help. It is unclear whether or not the man was rescued, according to NDTV.

Watch | Dramatic video of man being washed away by strong waters following heavy rain in Barkas, Telangana #TelanganaRains pic.twitter.com/SrsIufDHsR — NDTV (@ndtv) October 14, 2020

The city’s Nehru Zoological Park was also flooded.

Telangana: Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad sees waterlogging due to heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/RQrsFLnGc2 — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have been continuously issuing alerts for commuters. More videos from the city showed disaster management officials carrying out rescue operations in the city’s flooded areas. In Tolichowki area, the rescuers had to use boats.

DRF teams with boats evacuating citizens from inundated areas of Nadeem colony, Tolichowki#Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/ZgwX4AzLeL — Donita Jose (@DonitaJose) October 13, 2020

The entire state of Telangana has received heavy rain over the last few days. At least 14 districts of the state have been affected by the incessant downpour, according to News 18. Heavy rain has killed 20 people in the state in the last 48 hours, NDTV reported.

The state government declared a two-day holiday for all its offices and institutions, The Times of India reported.

In Shamshabad area of Ranga Reddy district, the National Highway 44 was cut off after the embankment of a lake collapsed.

Watch: Due to collapse of the embankment of a lake near Shamshabad, the NH 44 is cut-off#TelanganaRains pic.twitter.com/ExFptCx2m4 — TOI Hyderabad (@TOIHyderabad) October 14, 2020

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had on Tuesday directed districts officials to remain on high alert, PTI reported.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, meanwhile, spoke to the National Disaster Response officials and told them to send teams to Hyderabad.

The India Meteorological Department also forecast thunderstorms along coastal regions in Andhra Pradesh in the next 24 hours. Somesh Kumar, the chief secretary to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, warned officials of flooding, NDTV reported. “Massive flooding and waterlogging are likely to occur in low-lying areas. Uprooting of trees and electricity poles are also expected and could cause disruption to normal activities,” he said, in a letter.

Kumar added: “Reservoirs, tanks and streams may overflow and cause low bridges and causeways to be flooded, posing threat to traffic and people. District Collectors and SPs [Superintendent of Police] are requested to put respective district administrations on alert and strictly follow flood protocols communicated earlier.”

Here are some more photos of heavy rain in Hyderabad

Vehicles lie partially submerged in floodwater following heavy rains, at Falaknuma, in Hyderabad. (PTI)

A car lies buried under an uprooted tree after heavy rain, at Noor Khan Bazar in Hyderabad. (PTI)