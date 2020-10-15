The Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Wednesday that a special police officer has gone missing with two AK-47 rifles and three magazines in Budgam.

In a statement, the police said the officer was identified as Altaf Hassan Bhat, a resident of Qazipora in Budgam. He joined the department four years ago, the police said, adding that they have registered a case against the official and an investigation is underway.

“The missing of an SPO [special police officer] is of concern,” said Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar, according to The Hindu. “We are trying to locate him and bring him back.”

In a similar incident on Monday, a Sashastra Seema Bal constable had gone missing with the magazine of his service rifle from a camp in the same district. The commandant of the SSB’s 14th battalion had filed a report with the Chadoora police station in the district, the Greater Kashmir reported.

The constable, who is also named Altaf Hussain, is a resident of Rajouri district, according to the police report. An investigation was underway, the police said.

Kumar said that they were investigating if the SSB constable had gone on an unauthorised leave. Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said the incidents were unfortunate and asserted that they will find both the personnel soon, The Kashmir Observer reported.

Two militants killed in Shopian, say police

Meanwhile, security forces killed two suspected militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. “The two militants were killed during a joint cordon and search operation, launched after a specific input in Shopian’s Chakura area,” Kumar said.

The police officer said that their identities and affiliation was still being ascertained. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were seized from the slain militants, the police said.

Their last rites would be performed after they conduct medico-legal formalities, they said, adding that families can claim the bodies by coming forward with identification papers and also participate in the last rites at Handwara.