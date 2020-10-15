Indian markets fell sharply on Thursday, breaking a 10-day winning streak affected by global stocks, Mint reported. The BSE Sensex fell 1,066.33 points (2.61%) to close at 39,728.41, and the National Stock Exchange Nifty shed 290.7 points (2.43%) to finish at 11,680.35. Investors lost Rs 3,33,360 crore on Thursday.

Fresh lockdowns imposed in several European cities due to a second wave of the Covid-19 virus caused market players to book profits, bringing down stocks globally.

On the 30-share Sensex, barring Asian Paints, all stocks ended in red. On the 50-share Nifty, 47 stocks declined while only three advanced.

Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India were the biggest losers on the Sensex, losing between 3% to 5%. On the Nifty, the only gainers were Asian Paints, JSW Steel and Hero Motocorp. The stocks that declined the most were Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI. All these stocks fell by between 3% and 5%.

Apart from the Australia ASX All Ordinaries, all major Asian markets ended lower. The Hong Kong Hang Seng lost 508.55 points, Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 119.50 points, Taiwan index 90.59 points and the Shanghai SE Composite Index 8.60 points.

The Indian rupee lost eight paise to close at 73.38 against the United States dollar.