The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday dismissed reports that claimed it has completed its inquiry into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, NDTV reported.

“CBI continues to investigate the death of Sh. Sushant Singh Rajput,” the agency said in a statement. “There are certain speculative reports in media that the CBI has reached a conclusion. It may be reiterated that these reports are speculative and erroneous.”

The Times of India had reported earlier on Thursday, quoting a “news portal”, that the CBI was about to complete its investigation. The newspaper said that the agency is likely to submit its report to a CBI court in Bihar within a few days.

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14, in what the Mumbai Police said was a case of suicide. The CBI had taken over the inquiry from the Bihar Police in an abetment to suicide case filed by the actor’s father KK Singh in Patna against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family.

On October 7, Rajput’s family wrote to the CBI, lodging their strong protest against the findings of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, which had concluded that the actor was not murdered. The family, through its lawyer Vikas Singh, asked the investigative agency to form a fresh medical board to once again review the “dubious” autopsy reports.

In a medico-legal opinion submitted to the CBI earlier this month, the six-member team of forensic doctors dismissed allegations of “poisoning and strangling” and confirmed that Rajput’s death was “a case of hanging and death by suicide”. However, the CBI has not issued an official statement on the report so far.

After a drug angle emerged in the case, the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty for their alleged role in procuring drugs for Rajput. The agency described Rhea Chakraborty as an “active member of a drug syndicate”. Earlier this month, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Rhea Chakraborty on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh.