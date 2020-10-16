Coronavirus: India’s tally rises to 73.70 lakh with over 63,000 new cases in a day
India’s tally rose to 73,70,468 on Friday as the country reported 63,371 new cases in a day. The country’s toll rises by 895 to 1,12,161. India’s active cases stood at 8,04,528 while the recoveries reached 64,53,779. The recovery rate stood at 87.56% and the death rate was 1.52%.
United States presidential candidate Joe Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris suspended travel on Thursday after her communications director tested positive for Covid-19, the campaign manager said. A non-staff flight crew member also tested positive. Campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon added that Harris need not quarantine as she did not come into contact with either person, but would campaign virtually “out of an abundance of caution”.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen went into isolation after one of her close staffers tested positive for COVID-19. Leyen tested negative later.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 3.88 crore people and killed 10,97,359, according to Johns Hopkins University. The worldwide recoveries crossed 2.68 crore.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
11.07 am: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden tests negative for the coronavirus, Reuters reports.
11.02 am: Mainland China recorded 24 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, according to Reuters.
11.00 am: Jharkhand reports 583 new cases on Friday, taking its tally to 94,952, PTI reports. The state’s toll rises by eight to 820.
10.56 am: Singer Kumar Sanu tests positive for the coronavirus, his team says.
10.52 am: Polling officials will carry coronavirus kits for conducting the bye-elections to two Assembly segments in Odisha on November 3, PTI reports.
9.55 am: Telangana reported 1,554 new cases on Thursday, taking case count to 2,19,224, reports ANI. The toll in state rose to 1,256.
9.46 am: A clinical trial by the World Health Organization finds that remdesivir had little or no effect on coronavirus patients’ chances of survival or duration of hospital stay, Reuters reports.
9.43 am: France reported a record 30,621 new cases on Thursday, according to Reuters. The country’s tally rose to 8,09,684. The toll stood at 33,125.
9.40 am: A US Department of Defense study released on Thursday shows that the risk of exposure to the coronavirus on planes is very low, Reuters reports. The study finds that when a seated passenger is wearing a mask, 0.003% of the air particles within the breathing zone around the head are contagious.
9.37 am: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission asks doctors to not leave the city during the four days of Durga Puja, amid concerns of a surge in Covid-19 cases, PTI reports.
9.35 am: India’s coronavirus tests cross 9.22 crore.
9.23 am: India’s tally rises to 73,70,468 as it reports 63,371 new cases in a day. The country’s toll rises by 895 to 1,12,161.
9.18 am: Movie halls across India saw lukewarm response as opened for the first time since March on Thursday, PTI reports.
9.14 am: In India, the Kaziranga National Park in Assam will reopen from October 21, PTI reports. It has been closed since March due to the coronavirus crisis.
9.11 am: Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris suspends travel through the coming weekend after two people who were around her test positive for the coronavirus, The Washington Post reports.
8.59 am: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen went into isolation on Thursday after one of her close staffers tested positive for COVID-19. She had to leave a summit of European Union leaders. She has tested negative.
8.40 am: India continues to register one of the lowest deaths per million population globally, says Centre.
8.35 am: Gir National Park in Gujarat reopens for tourists with Covid-19 protocols, reports ANI.
8.30 am: Sikkim reports 41 fresh cases, case count mounts to 3,500, reports PTI. The toll stands at 59.
Here are the top updates from Thursday:
- India coronavirus tally rose to 73,07,097 on Thursday as it reported 67,708 new cases in the last 24 hours. The country’s toll rose by 680 to 1,11,266. India’s active cases stood at 8,12,390, a decline from Wednesday, while the recoveries reached 63,83,441.
- The Centre issued fresh guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures for cultural events and other social gatherings, ahead of the festival season. “These guidelines contain Standard Operating Procedures to be followed by the management of theatres and performance spaces, as well as the entertainment, creative agencies, artists and crew or any other persons who hire the auditoria or any other open, closed performance spaces...” the Culture Ministry said in a statement. The ministry also clarified that cultural activities shall continue to be banned in containment zones.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting to assess the progress in vaccine development against the coronavirus. The prime minister said that the vaccine has to be cost-effective, easily available and scalable.
- A negative Covid-19 certificate is mandatory for visiting Sabarimala temple, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. He added that only 250 people will be allowed to visit in a day. The temple will reopen on Friday.
- Former Tamil Nadu MLA and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam treasurer P Vetrivel died of Covid-19 at a Chennai hospital. Vetrivel, admitted to the hospital on October 6, died of septic shock, the doctors said.
- The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that the doubling time of coronavirus cases in India rose to 70.4 days from 25.5 days in mid-August.The health ministry added that the sharp increase in doubling time was an indicator of a substantial decrease in the number of daily new cases.
- World Health Organization Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said that young and healthy people may have to wait till 2022 to get the vaccine against the coronavirus. “Most people agree, it’s starting with healthcare workers, and frontline workers, but even there, you need to define which of them are at highest risk, and then the elderly, and so on,” she said. “There will be a lot of guidance coming out, but I think an average person, a healthy young person might have to wait until 2022 to get a vaccine.”