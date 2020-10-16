At least 83 people were killed in the last few days as heavy rain battered Telangana, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

More than 20,000 people were evacuated to safer places in three districts of Maharashtra due to incessant rainfall for the last two days, and 27 people died, PTI reported on Friday. The situation deteriorated in Karnataka and several areas were flooded as inundated rivers from Maharashtra led to increased release of water into the state. Six people have died since Sunday, according to The Hindu.

At least 50 people lost their lives in Telangana due excessive unseasonal rainfall, though the state was returning to normalcy with relief measures being stepped up by the government.

Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department on Thursday said that the low pressure over south-central Maharashtra and south Konkan is likely to move over the Arabian Sea and intensify into a depression in the next 48 hours. Heavy rains are expected in Maharashtra, Konkan and south Gujarat in the next two days.

Meanwhile, at least 27 people have died in rain-related incidents in Solapur, Sangli and Pune districts of western Maharashtra. Mumbai witnessed waterlogging after overnight rains on Thursday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting to review the flood situation and asked the state administration, the Army, Navy and the Air Force to be on high alert to tackle any emergency in parts of western Maharashtra and Marathwada.

Karnataka

Yadgir, Raichur, Ballari, Bidar, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Gadag, Koppal, Haveri and Dharwad were among the worst affected district due to floods in Karnataka. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre said the floodgates of all the major dams have been opened, resulting in water gushing into villages at different places.

This is the third wave of floods in the state in the last three months, according to PTI. As many as 515 animals lost their lives, while 4,782 people have been shifted to 36 relief camps opened by the district administration.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said he will hold a review meeting with administrations of districts that have been affected by continuous rain and floods, adding that necessary funds were being released for relief work.

Telangana

Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana limped back to normalcy on Thursday. Water started receding in most parts of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits and the Disaster Response Force teams were working continuously to tackle the situation.

Around 44,000 people were shifted to 64 relief camps and 45,000 food packets were provided in the state. The damages due to rain and floods were estimated to be around Rs 6,000 crore, according to NDTV. Authorities in Hyderabad declared a holiday on Thursday and asked residents to stay indoors. Daily life was also disrupted as many parts of the city lost power in the flooding.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a meeting to review the damage and has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release Rs 1,350 crore immediately for relief and rehabilitation work.