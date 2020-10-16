The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a petition seeking directions for the removal of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra and the imposition of President’s rule in the state, PTI reported.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A Bobde said they cannot entertain such petitions. “As a petitioner, you are at liberty to approach the President, but don’t come here,” the court added.

Vikram Gehlot, the petitioner, argued that the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated. Gehlot cited actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and the demolition of part of Kangana Ranaut’s property in Mumbai as examples. He also alleged the affairs of the state were not being carried out in line with constitutional and legal provisions, according to Bar and Bench.

“You are saying that because some Bollywood actor has died, the Constitution is not being followed in the state,” Bobde asked. The chief justice also pointed out that every instance cited by the petitioner to show that rule of law is not being followed is within Mumbai. “Do you know how big Maharashtra is,” Bobde continued.

The Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress are part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.