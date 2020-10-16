Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday said that he tested positive for coronavirus. The veteran Congress leader said in a tweet that he had quarantined at his home and asked people who came in contact with him recently to follow the Covid-19 protocols.

I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am in home quarantine. Those who came in contact with me in last few days may kindly follow the protocol. — Ghulam Nabi Azad (@ghulamnazad) October 16, 2020

Party leaders Anand Sharma and Milind Deora wished Azad a quick recovery.

Concerned that my friend and LOp in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad has tested COVID positive. Wishing him good and early recovery. — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) October 16, 2020

Wishing you a full & speedy recovery! https://t.co/8asoYxU29t — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) October 16, 2020

Other senior Congress leaders like Ahmed Patel, Motilal Vora and Abhishek Singhvi had earlier tested positive for Covid-19, PTI reported. While Singhvi has recovered, other leaders are still under treatment.

Azad is among the 20 star campaigners of the party for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, according to Hindustan Times. Assembly Elections in Bihar will be held in three phases between October 28 and November 7. The results will be out on November 10.

Meanwhile, on Friday the total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 73,70,468, with 63,371 new cases being reported. The country’s toll rose by 895 to 1,12,161.

