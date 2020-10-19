A police officer was on Monday shot dead by suspected militants near his house in Kashmir’s Anantnag district, the police said.

The incident took place in Chandpora village in Bijbehara area. The officer was identified as Inspector Mohammad Ashraf Bhat. “The officer received gunshot injuries and was evacuated to nearby hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries,” the police said in a statement.

Bhat was attacked when he was returning home from a mosque, according to NDTV.

The Jammu and Kashmir police added that they have filed a case in connection with the officer’s killing. “Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime,” the police said.

Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar Singh and other senior police officers paid tributes to Bhat during a ceremony held at the District Police Lines in Anantnag.

Earlier this month, the personal security officer of a Bharatiya Janata Party leader was killed in an attack by militants in Ganderbal area.