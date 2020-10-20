Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation and said that though the lockdown had ended, the threat of the coronavirus was not yet over. “We have come a long way in our fight against Covid-19,” he said. Modi noted that with the upcoming festival season, people needed to remain vigilant.

India has maintained a good recovery rate and low fatality rate, we need to continue this, he said. “India is in a stable condition, must not let it deteriorate.”

“We can also see economic activity picking up. Many of us are going out to perform our responsibility. In the festival season, the markets are looking up. Lockdown may have gone but virus has not gone.... This is not the time to become irresponsible or believe that coronavirus has gone away.” — Narendra Modi

This was Modi’s seventh address to the country, since he announced the implementation of the lockdown on March 24.

“In many countries we have seen that after a fall in cases, there was a resurgence,” Modi added. “We should continue to be careful and not be callous until a vaccine is created.” He said that the government has been working on a plan to make vaccine available to everyone.

All countries are working on a war-footing for making #COVID19 vaccine. Government is preparing for making the vaccine accessible to every Indian as soon as it is made available: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/pva6fUWP4f — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020

India’s tally of coronavirus cases rose to 75,97,063 on Tuesday with 46,790 new infections in 24 hours. This is the lowest single-day jump in fresh cases since the end of July. On July 23, India had recorded 45,720 cases in one day. The country’s toll, meanwhile, rose by 587 to 1,15,197.

On Saturday, Modi chaired a meeting on the coronavirus situation and arrangements for the delivery and distribution of a vaccine. He called for “speedy access” to the vaccine when it is ready, while also directing officials to keep in mind the “geographical span and diversity” of India in planning the logistics and delivery. The prime minister highlighted a steady decline in daily cases, growth rate and number of deaths over the last three weeks, but warned against any complacency.

A scientific committee appointed by the Centre on Sunday said the coronavirus pandemic has peaked in India, and predicted that it will end by February next year. The panel said the country is likely to have 10.6 million (106 lakh) active cases by then, and warned against complacency. Another central panel has said that by February, it is likely that 50% of Indians would have had Covid-19.

India saw a surge in the months of July and August. It is seeing a slower pace of coronavirus spread after mid-September, when the daily infections touched a record of 97,894. Experts, however, warn that festival season and the winter could worsen the health crisis.