The big news: Modi says Centre working to deliver Covid-19 vaccine quickly, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Punjab passed three bills to counter the Centre’s farm laws, and UN human rights chief expressed concern about activists and NGOs in India.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Lockdown may have gone but virus has not, India cannot let its guard down, says Narendra Modi: The prime minister said that the coronavirus was still a threat and the fight against it could not slow down till a vaccine is developed.
- Punjab passes three bills to counter Centre’s farm laws, jail term for people buying below MSP: One of the bills will check black-marketing of food grains. The state is the first in the country to have formally rejected the controversial laws.
- UN human rights chief concerned about use of ‘vaguely defined laws’ against activists, NGOs in India: Michelle Bachelet raised her concerns over the recent shutting down of Amnesty International India, and the arrests of activists under UAPA.
- ‘Kashmir Times’ office in Srinagar sealed, editor vows to fight: Anuradha Bhasin, the executive editor of the newspaper, accused the administration of having a vendetta against the daily for taking a critical stance about government policies.
- NCW chief sparks row after meeting Maharashtra governor to discuss ‘rise in love jihad cases’: As Twitter users called for her to resign and dug out old tweets by her that are controversial, Rekha Sharma restricted access to her account.
- CBI registers case to investigate allegations of TRP manipulation: The investigation agency stepped in after a complaint was filed in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, former Assistant Commissioner of Police Iqbal Shaikh filed a civil case seeking to restrain Republic TV and its Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami from airing any material related to the Television Rating Points scam.
- China says it has ‘taken note’ of Australia joining Malabar naval exercise: The Centre had on Monday announced that Australia will join the annual high-level Malabar naval exercises, which will now include all members of the ‘quad’.
- Donald Trump says people are tired of listening to Covid expert ‘Fauci and all these idiots’: Top infectious diseases and health expert Anthony Fauci on Monday said a White House event on September 26 was a ‘super spreader’.
- Mumbai court acquits 20 Tablighi Jamaat attendees charged with violating lockdown orders: The court noted that there wasn’t an “iota of evidence” against them.
- Hindu groups express anger over tweet by Kamala Harris’ niece showing her as Goddess Durga: The image showed Harris killing Trump, depicted as the buffalo demon Mahishasura, with a trident. Joe Biden was the goddess’ vehicle.