The Maharashtra government has capped the prices of N-95, double and triple layer masks being used to protect against the coronavirus, the state’s Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Tuesday, PTI reported. N-95 masks can be sold in the state in the price range of Rs 19 to Rs 49, while double and triple layer masks will be available at Rs 3 to Rs 4, he said.

“We have put a cap on the prices of masks and the rates which can be quoted by their suppliers and private hospitals,” Tope said. “The N-95 masks can be supplied in the state in the price range of Rs 19 to Rs 49, while double and triple layer masks will be available at Rs 3 to Rs 4 per unit. Suppliers can quote 70% of MRP of the mask while hospitals can charge patients up to 110% of the purchase price.”

The prices will be applicable to all manufacturing companies, distributors and retail sellers till the Epidemic Diseases Act remains in force in the state, the Hindustan Times reported. Tope also said that the Food and Drugs Administration commissioner and district-level officials can be contacted in case of complaints related to price of masks.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra recorded 8,151 fresh cases of coronavirus, while 7,429 patients recovered. Till Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 16,09,516 Covid-19 cases and 42,453 deaths due to the disease. Maharashtra has the highest number of cases for any state in the country. While the state believes that the coronavirus situation has stabilised in the state, there is worry that Covid-19 cases may surge during festivals such as Navratri, Dussehra and Diwali.

Meanwhile, gymnasiums and fitness centres are set to reopen in the state from October 25. However, activities such as steam bath, zumba, yoga and sauna will not be allowed. The Maharashtra government has already allowed public parks, public transport including local trains to a limited extent, all non-essential shops, restaurants and bars to reopen.

Follow today’s live updates on Covid-19 here