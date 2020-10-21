Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan has promised to set up a “coaching city” similar to Rajasthan’s Kota, Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar and Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, if voted to power in Bihar, NDTV reported. This, he said, will ensure that students from Bihar do not have to migrate to cities in other states to prepare for competitive examinations.

“Today, with the release of our party’s manifesto for the Bihar Assembly polls, I put forward our vision of ‘Bihar first, Bihari first’ which will resolve various problems that the people of Bihar have been facing,” Paswan said in Patna.

The “coaching city” will have accommodation facilities and libraries for students, the LJP said. Seats will also be reserved for economically weaker sections of society.

The Lok Janshakti Party also promised that a grand Sita temple will also be constructed in Bihar if the party is elected to power. The party, which is part of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance at the Centre, is contesting the Bihar elections independently after disagreement over seat sharing.

Free rides for women in government buses and checks on bureaucratic corruption were also among the list of promises.

Paswan promised to build a website where employers and job seekers can meet, as well as constitute a Youth Commission, and separate toilets for women in all the block headquarters, gram panchayat headquarters and markets.

“The posts of all the departments of the government-approved will be filled soon,” the LJP manifesto claimed. “All the employees working in the state government on the contract will be regularised. To prevent flood and drought, all the rivers of the state will be connected by canals.”

Though Paswan is contesting the elections separately, he has said that his target is Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, not Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for whom he has expressed much respect. Despite contesting separately, the LJP has not been ejected from the NDA. However, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has asked people not to vote for the LJP.

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases from October 28 to November 7, and the results declared on November 10. The Assembly comprises 243 seats, with the majority mark being 122. The BJP-Janata Dal (United) combine is presently in power.