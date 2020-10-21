The Anuppur Police in Madhya Pradesh have registered a case against the state Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Bisahu Lal Singh for making a derogatory remark about the wife of his Congress opponent in the upcoming Assembly bye-elections, The Hindu reported on Wednesday.

Hundreds of women, led by the wife of Congress nominee Vishwanath Singh marched to a police station on Tuesday, following which the case was filed. The case was registered under Sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

In a video that went viral on social media on Monday, Bisahu Lal Singh was heard saying: “When nomination papers are filed, you give out details of properties. However, Vishwanath Singh has not provided details of his first wife. He has given details of his mistress.”

Congress leader Rajiv Singh said he was ashamed to hear those who had taken the constitutional oath making such remarks, ABP News reported. He said that the BJP should remove Bisahu Lal Singh as its nominee and sack him as a minister.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath criticised Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for not commenting on the matter and said that he does not seem to be bothered about it. However, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra apologised on Bisahu Lal Singh’s behalf. “I have not seen the video, but if anyone is hurt owing to the remarks, I apologise,” he said.

Bisahu Lal Singh was among 22 Congress MLAs who quit the party during the tenure of the Kamal Nath-led government along with Jyotiraditya Scindia, causing the fall of the government. He then joined the BJP.

Vishwanath Singh said the remark exposed Bisahu Lal Singh’s character. “I have been married for 15 years and have a daughter, and his remarks have hurt the entire family,” he claimed. Vishwanath Singh said he will file a defamation suit against Bisahu Lal Singh.