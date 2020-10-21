The Cyber Crime Wing of the Chennai Police on Tuesday booked a Twitter user for issuing rape threat to actor Vijay Sethupathi’s daughter, reported The Hindu. The threat came in the backdrop of the controversy over Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan’s biopic, which Sethupathi has opted out of.

The man identified as Rithik Raj, using the Twitter handle @itsrithikrajh, issued the threat on Monday with a picture of the actor and his daughter. Several online complaints were made to the cyber wing on the matter, according to The Hindu. After this, Chennai Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar tweeted about the case being registered.

There has been lot of concern in social media regarding comments made in social media against a celebrity. On receipt of complaint to this effect a case in Cyber Cell has been registered. — Mahesh Aggarwal, IPS (@copmahesh1994) October 20, 2020

The man has been booked under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot, enmity), 294(b) (using obscene language) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67(b) of Information Technology Act (punishment for publishing of material depicting children in sexually explicit act, in electronic form)

Leaders condemn rape threat

Leaders of various political parties condemned the rape threat and called for police action. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Kanimozhi said the act was “extremely dangerous to the very fabric of our society”.

The perverse intimidation of Vijay Sethupathi's #daughter is not only barbaric but extremely dangerous to the very fabric of our society. Making women and children the soft targets is a cowardly act. The police should take stern action against the perpetrator.#VijaySethupathi — Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) October 20, 2020

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam founder Vijayakant said he was shocked and called for strong punishment. He also mentioned similar threats issued to cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s daughter a few days back.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader and MP Thol Thirumavalavan called the incident “height of indecency and perversion” and asked the state government to take action.

On Monday, Sethupathi had opted out of Muralitharan’s biopic 800 on the cricketer’s request. Sethupathi shared Muralitharan’s statement on Twitter with a cryptic message “nandri, vanakkam” (thank you and goodbye).