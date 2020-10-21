An Assam Rifles soldier was killed and another injured in a gunfight with suspected militants in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday, The Times of India reported.

An unidentified police official from the state’s Tirap district told the newspaper that the militants attacked the Assam Rifles convoy at the Sanliam Tri-Junction on Khonsa Lazu road. The area shares a border with Myanmar.

“In the ensuing gunfight, a jawan of the para-military force died while another sustained bullet injuries,” the official said. The suspected militants belonged to separatist group Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak Muivah).

The militants escaped into the forest and the security forces launched a search operation to catch them.

On October 4, suspected militants had targeted security personnel in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district. One Assam Rifles soldier was killed and another was injured in the ambush.

In July, security forces had killed six suspected militants belonging to NSCN (IM) in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district.

In May last year, suspected militants had carried out a another attack on an Assam Rifles water tanker in Nagaland’s Mon district. Two security personnel were killed and three were injured in the incident.