Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi announced on Thursday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Patna for monitoring.

The deputy chief minister said in a tweet that he had a mild fever earlier and his computerised tomography, or CT, scan came back normal, adding that he will soon return to campaign for the Bihar Assembly elections.

The three-phase polls are to be held on October 28, November 3 and 7. The results will be declared on November 10.

Tested positive for CORONA.All parameters perfectly normal.Started with mild https://t.co/cTwCzt88DL temp.for last 2 days.Admitted to AIIMS Patna for better monitoring.CT scan of lungs normal.Will be back soon for campaigning. — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) October 22, 2020

The 68-year-old had quarantined himself after former Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shahnawaz Hussain tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, India Today reported. Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey and former Union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy had also quarantined themselves. Further, Modi had on Sunday held joint rallies with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Bhojpur and Buxar, according to NDTV.

Bihar has so far reported 2,08,377 Covid-19 cases and the toll stood at 1,019. While there were 11,118 active cases, 1,96,240 people have recovered in the state.