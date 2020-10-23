A look at the headlines right now:

PM Modi, at rally in Bihar, says Opposition’s demand to restore Article 370 is an insult to Kashmir: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the prime minister did nothing for Bihari migrant labour, and lied about giving jobs. Indian tricolour will be unfurled only when J&K flag is raised as well, says Mehbooba Mufti: The PDP chief said she will not ‘abandon’ Kashmir, adding that those who think so are mistaken. Mumbai Police files FIR against Republic TV for allegedly inciting disaffection against its chief: The police also booked the channel’s executive editor, anchor, two reporters and other editorial staff members for an October 10 show about Param Bir Singh. Global anti-terror watchdog FATF keeps Pakistan on its ‘grey list’ for four more months, say reports: Pakistan Foreign Affairs Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had claimed that India’s attempts to ‘push Pakistan into the blacklist’ of the FATF would not succeed. RBI monetary policy panel member says it may take India’s GDP years to recover output after coronavirus pandemic: Michael Patra said that the coronavirus is reaching the interiors of India, and there was already fear of a second wave. Muslim police officer in Baghpat suspended for growing a beard allegedly without permission: Baghpat Police Public Relations Officer Manoj Singh cited the police manual, saying that only Sikhs are allowed to keep a beard. Former BJP leader Eknath Khadse joins NCP, says will work for the party will ‘full strength’: The former minister said that senior BJP leaders had advised him to join the Sharad Pawar-led party. Row erupts after Tamil Nadu MP’s video on status of women in Hinduism goes viral: BJP leader Khushbu Sundar accused Thol Thirumavalavan of using religion against women. Delhi HC asks Google, Facebook to remove ‘objectionable photos’ of woman: The court expressed concern over the circulation of photos despite the companies’ submission in July that they had been removed. ‘Media has become highly polarised,’ says Bombay HC on petitions seeking restraint on reportage: There have been continuous demands for regulation of reportage, especially after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on June 14.