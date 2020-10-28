The three-phase election in Bihar began with 71 of the state’s 243 seats voting on Wednesday. More than two crore voters will decide the fate of 1,066 candidates across 71 Assembly segments in the first phase of elections.

This is the first election to take place in the country amid the coronavirus crisis. The Election Commission had issued detailed guidelines for campaigning as well as voting. This time, only 1,000 voters will be allowed in a polling booth. Thermal scanners, hand sanitiser, soap and water will be made available for the voters. Postal ballot facility has been offered to those above 80 years of age or those infected with Covid-19.

The polling hours have been extended too. This time, voting will start from 7 am and continue till 6 pm. However, the revised timings will not be applicable to areas affected by Left Wing Extremism.

Till 8 am, only 5% voter turnout was recorded on Wednesday.

Voting for the first phase of #BiharElections underway; visuals from a polling station in Gaya pic.twitter.com/LOlxKLX09J — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020

Voting begins for the first phase of #BiharElections ; 1,066 candidates in fray for 71 seats pic.twitter.com/JFRobvnjDS — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to exercise caution while voting during Covid times. “Today is the first phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections,” he tweeted. “I urge all voters to ensure their participation in this festival of democracy while taking precautions against Covid. Be mindful of maintaining ‘do gaz doori’, wear a mask. Remember, first vote, then refreshments!”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, asked voters to choose the “Mahagathbandhan” for the sake of justice. “This time for justice, employment, farmers-workers, your vote should be only for ‘Mahagathbandhan’ [Grand Alliance],” Gandhi tweeted in Hindi. “Good wishes to all of you on the first phase of Bihar elections.”

The Mahagathbandhan addressed a press briefing in Patna where Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav spoke on the Munger clashes. An 18-year-old man was killed and 27 were injured in a clash during the immersion of Durga idols late on Monday night in Munger town. The injured include 20 policemen.

Yadav criticised the state government by asking as to who gave it permission to become General Dyer – the British army officer responsible for the 1919 Jalianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. The RJD leader also questioned the law and order situation in the state.

We condemn firing by police in Munger, in which 1 person was killed. This double-engine govt definitely had a role in it. We want to ask Dy CM Sushil Modi, who gave permission to become General Dyer? We want High Court-monitored probe: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Munger incident pic.twitter.com/NlXiajkxwg — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020

Yadav is the chief ministerial candidate of the Grand Alliance in Bihar, which comprises the Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Left. The Rashtriya Janata Dal will contest the Assembly elections from 144 seats, the Congress 70 and the Left parties – Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India (Marxist) – will together contest from 29 seats. The alliance has promised to provide 10 lakh jobs and scrap the Centre’s new farm laws in its manifesto.

The Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party, meanwhile, had announced an almost 50:50 seat-sharing agreement earlier this month. Nitish Kumar, who is seeking a fourth term, is the chief ministerial candidate for the NDA. The saffron party promised free coronavirus vaccines and 19 lakh jobs. The party was heavily criticised for politicising the health crisis.

In the first phase of polling, the Imamganj seat is likely to witness a tough fight with former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi taking on former Assembly Speaker and RJD candidate Uday Narayan Choudhary. In Jamui, BJP candidate Shreyasi, who won gold in shooting in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, will contest against RJD legislator Vijay Prakash.

The next two phases will be held on November 3 and November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.

