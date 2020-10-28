Coronavirus: PM Modi urges people to exercise caution while voting in Bihar
India’s coronavirus tally rose to 79,90,322 on Wednesday and the toll reached 1,20,010.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged voters in Bihar to exercise caution. The first phase of polling for the Assembly elections began earlier in the day. This is the first election to take place in the country amid the coronavirus crisis.
India’s coronavirus tally rose to 79,90,322 on Wednesday as it recorded 43,893 new cases in the last 24 hours. The country’s toll rose by 508 to 1,20,010. India’s active cases stood at 6,10,803, while the number of recoveries reached 72,59,509.
Delhi on Tuesday recorded 4,853 new coronavirus cases – its biggest single-day jump – taking the city’s tally to 3,64,341. The toll rose to 6,356 with 44 more deaths.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 4.39 crore people and killed 11,66,127, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Worldwide recoveries crossed 2.97 crore.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
9.38 am: India’s coronavirus tally rises to 79,90,322 as it records 43,893 new cases in the last 24 hours. The country’s toll rises by 508 to 1,20,010.
9.36 am: Jharkhand’s coronavirus tally rises to 1,00,224 on Wednesday as it records 318 cases in the last 24 hours, PTI reports. The state’s toll rises by four to 876.
9.28 am: United States Vice President Mike Pence’s Political Adviser Marty Obst may have sparked the outbreak of coronavirus on his team, Reuters reports, citing unidentified officials.
9.23 am: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing pressure for a new lockdown, amid concerns that the second wave of coronavirus cases in the country will be more fatal than the first, The Telegraph reports.
9.19 am: France is considering imposing a month-long national lockdown amid a surge in coronavirus cases, Reuters reports. The restriction may come into force from Thursday midnight.
9.16 am: Mainland China recorded 42 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, according to Reuters. This was the biggest one-day rise for the country in more than two months.
9.13 am: United Kingdom Vaccine Taskforce Chair Kate Bingham says in an article published in The Lancet that the first generation of coronavirus vaccines “is likely to be imperfect” and “might not work for everyone”.
“However, we do not know that we will ever have a vaccine at all,” she says. “It is important to guard against complacency and over-optimism. The first generation of vaccines is likely to be imperfect, and we should be prepared that they might not prevent infection but rather reduce symptoms, and, even then, might not work for everyone or for long.”
9.10 am: The health ministry says India’s average daily new cases have continuously declined over the past five weeks.
9.06 am: Voters in Bihar get their temperature checked outside a polling station, ANI reports.
8.36 am: The Indian Council of Medical Research cites international studies to say that rising air pollution levels will add to coronavirus mortality. It adds that wearing masks was the only effective way to tackle the twin public health crises.
8.32 am: Former United States President Barack Obama says Donald Trump is jealous of coronavirus’ media coverage and accuses him of converting the White House into a virus “hot zone”, reports PTI. “He’s jealous of Covid’s media coverage!” says Obama at a drive-in election rally in Orlando city of Florida. “If he had been focused on COVID from the beginning, cases would not be reaching new record highs.”
8.29 am: Sikkim registers 23 fresh infections in the past 24 hours and two additional fatalities. With this, the state’s count is now 3,863 including 67 deaths.
8.28 am: Meghalaya’s tally rises to 9,136 with 70 more cases.
8.27 am: Odisha reports 1,247 new cases and 13 additional fatalities.
8.26 am: Mizoram Health Minister R Lalthangliana says the state could face shortage of facilities if the number of symptomatic patients needing ventilation increases, reports PTI.
8.25 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges voters in Bihar to exercise caution.
