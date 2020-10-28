All government and private schools in Delhi will remain shut until further orders, Education Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday. The announcement came a day after Delhi registered 4,853 new coronavirus cases – its highest single-day increase till date.

“It is not safe to reopen schools in Delhi yet,” said Sisodia. “Parents are not in favour too.” He cited instances of coronavirus cases rising wherever schools have been allowed to reopen.

Addressing an important press conference | Live https://t.co/LdF65ud9gF — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 28, 2020

Four days ago, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also said that schools in Delhi will not reopen soon. Initially, the Delhi government had allowed schools for Classes 9 to 12 to resume on a voluntary basis from September 21. However, the government then reversed the decision.

Schools and colleges have been closed in the country since March, when a nationwide lockdown was imposed to combat the spread of the coronavirus. However, in its guidelines for reopening the country in September, the Centre allowed states to decide whether to reopen schools and colleges. The Centre on Tuesday extended the “Unlock 5” guidelines, released in September, till November 30.