Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday questioned the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he does not talk about unemployment in his election rallies, reported PTI.

Speaking at a rally in Bihar’s Darbhanga, the former Congress president said, “Nitish Kumar will talk about Tejashwi’s family. Narendra Modi will talk about my family. But neither of them will speak about unemployment and poverty in the state,” reported Hindustan Times. He was referring to Bihar chief minister’s apparent jibe at Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav’s family.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a rally in West Champaran district, Gandhi said he was pained to see that the prime minister’s effigy was burnt in Punjab on the occasion of Dussehra, adding that it reflected the anger of youth and farmers.

“Youth and farmers of Punjab and Bihar and youth of Uttar Pradesh are angry that our prime minister keeps making speeches with Bihar chief minister and talks about other countries, but not the problems confronting our country such as unemployment,” he said, according to PTI.

Gandhi also stated that Modi does not mention in his election speeches that he will give two crore jobs. “The people of Bihar have realised that he had lied,” he added. “I can guarantee that if the prime minister comes today and promises two crore jobs to youths, perhaps the crowd would shoo him off, telling him that he had lied.”

Gandhi, who is on his second round of campaigning in Bihar, later tweeted his party “does not know the art of lying and would not learn it.”

हम सरकार चलाना जानते हैं,

आपके मन की बात जानते हैं,

हाँ, हम झूठ बोलना नहीं जानते,

ना कभी सीखेंगे!



बदलाव की राह पर बिहार की जनता के ज़बरदस्त जोश को सलाम! pic.twitter.com/waufPk5S4l — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 28, 2020

The Bihar Assembly elections kickstarted on Wednesday with 71 seats going to polls in the first phase. The next two phases will be held on November 3 and 7, with the results slated to be declared on November 10.