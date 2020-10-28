Microblogging website Twitter was temporarily down for users in India and few other parts in South Asia on Wednesday evening. The social networking platform is yet to comment on what went wrong.

Over 3,000 people complained about the outage, which first began at 8 pm, according to the tracking website DownDetector. Users complained that they are unable to refresh, load or download webpages on the website.

The glitch was reported on the Twitter website as well as its mobile application for iPhone and Android. Besides India, the outage was reported from Malaysia and Indonesia.

Apart from the Twitter website and apps, its Tweetdeck service also faced an outage, with the webpage being shown as inaccessible.