A staff member of the Fortis Hospital in Gurugram allegedly raped a 21-year-old patient who was undergoing treatment for tuberculosis in the intensive care unit, the Hindustan Times quoted police as saying on Wednesday. The patient was in a semi-conscious state and on a ventilator at the time of the alleged assault, they said.

The woman gained consciousness on Tuesday and wrote a note to her father, informing him about the incident, said Usha Kundu, assistant commissioner of police. The family then approached the police and a case was registered.

“The hospital conducted an investigation internally and we were informed by the family members, following which we have registered a case under section 376 (2) (E) of Indian Penal Code at Sushant Lok police station,” Kundu added. “We have identified the suspect but are yet to arrest him.”

Kundu said the woman had uttered the name of one Vikas to her father, who is a non-medical outsourced staffer at the private hospital. The police officer added that they have recovered CCTV footage, based on which they questioned the staff deployed in the ward. “We are verifying all the details before arresting the suspect,” she said.

The woman’s father in the complaint said that his daughter was assaulted between October 21 and October 27, when she was in a semi-conscious state. She was admitted to the hospital after she complained of breathing problems, and is still undergoing treatment in the isolation ward.

“My daughter was raped while being in hospital,” the father said. “This is a breach of patient security and safety.”

When police personnel visited the hospital to record her statement, doctors informed them that she was not in a condition to talk to them. “A board of doctors from the civil hospital had conducted a medical investigation on Wednesday and police protection has been provided to the patient in the hospital,” Commissioner of Police KK Rao, told the Hindustan Times.

The family has requested the police to do her medical examination at a government hospital, according to NDTV.

Fortis Hospital said that it has taken cognisance of the alleged assault and that it would fully cooperate with authorities in the investigation.

“[The] Patient came to the hospital on 21st October 2020 with severe respiratory symptoms and pulmonary tuberculosis,” it said. “She was admitted in ICU, and from the second day of her admission, she is on ventilator support. Six days after admission, the patient has alleged that she has been violated within the hospital premises on the day of admission. Post complaint, police have been immediately informed. Hospital is fully cooperating with authorities and furnishing all information/details.”