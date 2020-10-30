Coronavirus: WHO to set up vaccine insurance scheme for 92 low-income countries
Delhi on Thursday reported 5,739 new coronavirus cases, a record one-day increase in infections during the pandemic.
The World Health Organization is planning to set up a compensation fund for citizens in poor countries, who might suffer side-effects from coronavirus vaccines, Reuters reported on Thursday. The scheme could cover 92 low-income countries.
India’s coronavirus tally rose to 80,40,203 on Thursday as it recorded 49,881 new cases in 24 hours. The country’s toll went up by 517 to 1,20,527. India’s active cases stood at 6,03,687, while the number of recoveries reached 73,15,989.
Delhi on Thursday reported 5,739 new coronavirus cases, a record one-day increase in infections during the pandemic. However, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said it was too early to say if it indicated the start of a third wave of infections
The coronavirus has infected more than 4.49 crore people globally and killed 11,80,277, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 3 crore people have recovered from the infection.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.00 am: The health ministry says India’s positivity rate is constantly falling with aggressive testing.
8.55 am: The International Monetary Fund cut its growth forecasts for Britain on Thursday, AP reports. It said the country’s economy will shrink by 10.4% this year, instead of 9.8% .IMF attributed the downgrade to the surge in coronavirus cases in the counttry.
8.52 am: Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s health remained critical on Thursday, according to PTI. His doctors, however, said that he is responding to treatment.
Chatterjee was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on October 6 after he tested positive for the coronavirus.
8.44 am: The World Health Organization is planning to set up a compensation fund for citizens in poor countries, who might suffer side-effects from coronavirus vaccines, Reuters reported on Thursday. The scheme could cover 92 low-income countries.
8.38 am: Odisha reports 1,617 new cases and 13 fresh fatalities. The state now has 13,711 active coronavirus cases.
8.35 am: Here are the top updates from Thursday
- India’s coronavirus tally rose to 80,40,203 on Thursday as it recorded 49,881 new cases in 24 hours. The country’s toll went up by 517 to 1,20,527. India’s active cases stood at 6,03,687, while the number of recoveries reached 73,15,989.
- Delhi on Thursday reported 5,739 new coronavirus cases, a record one-day increase in infections during the pandemic. The city now has total 3,75,753 cases. This was the second consecutive day when the national Capital reported more than 5,000 cases.
- Biotechnology company Moderna said it is preparing to launch an experimental Covid-19 vaccine and has already received $1.1 billion, or over Rs 8,000 crore, in deposits for supply. The company is one of the frontrunners in developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.
- France announced a second lockdown to battle a surge in coronavirus cases.
- Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said he thought it was too early to say if the record number of coronavirus cases reported in the Capital the previous day indicated the start of a third wave of infections. However, he said it was possible the city was “already in that phase”.
- The coronavirus has infected more than 4.4 crore people globally and killed 11,73,270, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Nearly 3 crore people have recovered from the infection.