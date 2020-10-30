Delhi on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 12.5 degree Celsius, which was the lowest in October in 26 years, PTI reported, citing data from the Indian Meteorological Department. Data from the weather department showed that the Capital had recorded a minimum temperature of 12.3 degree Celsius on October 31, 1994.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of IMD’s regional forecasting centre, told PTI that the absence of cloud cover caused the temperature to drop so low. The lack of clouds causes the earth’s surface to cool quickly. Srivastava added that slow winds allowed the formation of mist and fog.

The weather office said that the normal minimum temperature around this time of the year is 15 to 16 degree Celsius. It added that temperature in Delhi is likely to drop to 11 degree Celsius by November 1.

On Thursday, Delhi’s air quality also deteriorated to the “severe” category for the first time this season.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, VK Soni, head of India Meteorological Department’s environment monitoring research centre had predicted that the city’s air will improve significantly between Friday and Sunday, with wind speeds likely to touch 15 kmph on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality monitor, SAFAR, the share of stubble burning in Delhi’s PM2.5 concentration was 18% on Wednesday. It was recorded at 23% on Tuesday, the maximum so far this season.